El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta tarde una advertencia de inundaciones para nueve municipios de la Isla debido a las fuertes lluvias y ráfagas de vientos que afectan la zona.
La misma está en efecto hasta las 5:30 p.m. para los pueblos Lares, Guayanilla, Maricao, Ponce, Jayuya, Utuado, Adjuntas, Yauco y Peñuelas.
Flood advisory in effect until 5:30 PM for southwestern PR.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 15, 2019
Advertencia de inundaciones en efecto hasta las 5:30 PM para el suroeste de PR. #prw pic.twitter.com/4yE3sOV4GX
Según el informe del SNM, el radar Doppler detectó fuertes lluvias que provocarán inundaciones en el área bajo advertencia.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.