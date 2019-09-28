Lluvias radar.PNG

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para siete municipios de la Isla debido a los aguaceros y tronadas que afectan la región. 

La advertencia para los pueblos de Sabana Grande, Las Marías, Guayanilla, Maricao, San German, Yauco y Peñuelas está vigente hasta las 5:45 de la tarde de hoy. 

Acumulaciones de agua en las carreteras son posibles. 

