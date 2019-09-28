El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para siete municipios de la Isla debido a los aguaceros y tronadas que afectan la región.
La advertencia para los pueblos de Sabana Grande, Las Marías, Guayanilla, Maricao, San German, Yauco y Peñuelas está vigente hasta las 5:45 de la tarde de hoy.
Acumulaciones de agua en las carreteras son posibles.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. For | Para... Sabana Grande, Las Marias, Guayanilla , Maricao , San German, Yauco, Penuelas Until | Hasta… 5:45 PM AST SEP 28. #prwx pic.twitter.com/YkSxyyHNZM— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 28, 2019
9/28/19 3:02 pm: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are affecting central and western PR. Ponding of water on roadways is expected.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 28, 2019
Aguaceros y tronadas aisladas están afectando sectores del centro y oeste de PR. Se esperan acumulaciones de agua en las carreteras. #prwx pic.twitter.com/b2qv4VxQvj
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.