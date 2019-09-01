El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta tarde una advertencia de inundaciones para varios municipios debido a fuertes lluvias que afectan la región.
La misma está en efecto hasta las 3:00 p.m. para Coamo, Barranquitas y Aibonito; hasta las 3:15 p.m. para Morovis, Ciales, Las Marías, Lares, Maricao, Mayagüez y San Germán. y hasta las 3:30 p.m. para Villalba, Orocovis y Juana Díaz.
Las Marías, Lares, Maricao, Mayagüez & San Germán: Flood advisory in effect until 3:15 pm. Heavy rain has developed across this area that will cause flooding.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 1, 2019
Advertencia de inundaciones en efecto hasta las 3:15 pm. Lluvia fuerte se ha desarrollado a través de esta área. #prwx
Mientras, otra advertencia fue extendida hasta las 4:15 p.m. para Carolina y San Juan.
Asimismo, Florida, Arecibo y Utuado están bajo la advertencia hasta las 4:30 p.m.
Según el SNM, “lluvia fuerte se ha desarrollado a través de esta área que causará inundaciones”, por lo que se hizo un llamado a ejercer precaución.
