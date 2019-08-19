El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta tarde una advertencia de inundaciones para varios municipios de la Isla debido a fuertes lluvias y tronadas que afectan la región.
El municipio de Mayagüez se encuentra bajo advertencia hasta las 2:00 p.m., mientras otra está vigente hasta las 2:30 p.m. para Añasco, Rincón, Aguada, Moca y Aguadilla.
Flood advisory/Advertencia de inundaciones...Añasco, Rincon, Aguada, Moca, Aguadilla...until/hasta 2:30 PM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/eoRTcv0FZU— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 19, 2019
Asimismo, Camuy, San Sebastián, Hatillo, Isabela y Quebradillas están bajo advertencia hasta las 3:00 p.m., y Trujillo Alto, San Juan, Loíza, Carolina y Cataño hasta las 3:15 p.m.
Aug 19: Camuy, San Sebastián, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas. Flood Advisory until 3 PM. Advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 3 PM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/U9csnHmEZ5— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 19, 2019
Aug 19 12:25 PM: Trujillo Alto, San Juan, Loíza, Carolina, Cataño. Flood Advisory until 3:15 PM. Advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 3:15 PM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/03UFNefBZQ— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 19, 2019
Según el informe, las lluvias y tronadas provocarán inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia.
