El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta tarde una advertencia de inundaciones para varios municipios debido a fuertes lluvias que afectan la región. 

La misma está en efecto hasta las 4:00 p.m. para Hatillo y Arecibo y hasta las 4:30 p.m. para Lares, Camuy, San Sebastián, Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas y Aguadilla.

Según el informe, "el radar Doppler detectó fuertes lluvias debido a tormentas eléctricas. Esto provocará inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia". 

