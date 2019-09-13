Bahamas
NOAA

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó en su boletín de las 2 de la mañana que el disturbio tropical nueve tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 30 millas por hora y se mueve a una velocidad de 3 millas por hora al noroeste de Gran Bahamas.

Se espera que continúe con un aumento en la velocidad de avance a través del fin de semana. Se anticipa que el sistema se moverá a través del centro y noroeste de Bahamas hoy, y a lo largo o sobre la costa este de Florida durante el sábado.

Según indica el NHC “las condiciones ambientales son favorables para que una depresión tropical o tormenta tropical se forme en las próximas 48 horas”.

El próximo boletín será a las 5 de la mañana.

(0) Comentarios

