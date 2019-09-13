El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó en su boletín de las 2 de la mañana que el disturbio tropical nueve tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 30 millas por hora y se mueve a una velocidad de 3 millas por hora al noroeste de Gran Bahamas.
Se espera que continúe con un aumento en la velocidad de avance a través del fin de semana. Se anticipa que el sistema se moverá a través del centro y noroeste de Bahamas hoy, y a lo largo o sobre la costa este de Florida durante el sábado.
Según indica el NHC “las condiciones ambientales son favorables para que una depresión tropical o tormenta tropical se forme en las próximas 48 horas”.
El próximo boletín será a las 5 de la mañana.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.