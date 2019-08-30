El huracán Dorian se convirtió esta tarde en un huracán categoría 3, según el boletín de las 2:00 p.m. del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
El centro del sistema se encontraba en la latitud 24.8, longitud 70.3 con vientos máximos sostenidos de 115 millas por hora. Se mueve al noroeste a 10 millas por hora.
Se espera que Dorian llgue el lunes a Florida como un huracán "extremadamente peligroso".
