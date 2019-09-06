El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC por sus siglas en inglés) informó en su más reciente boletín que el huracán Dorian se debilita a categoría 1 con vientos máximos sostenidos de 90 mph.
El huracán se encuentra ubicado en la latitud 34.2 norte y longitud 76.8 oeste con un movimiento de 15 mph.
Dorian está a 30 millas de Cape Lookout en Carolina del Norte.
