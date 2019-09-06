Dorian 2am

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC por sus siglas en inglés) informó en su más reciente boletín que el huracán Dorian se debilita a categoría 1 con vientos máximos sostenidos de 90 mph.

El huracán se encuentra ubicado en la latitud 34.2 norte y longitud 76.8 oeste con un movimiento de 15 mph.

Dorian está a 30 millas de Cape Lookout en Carolina del Norte.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.