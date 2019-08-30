El huracán Dorian aumentó sus vientos sostenidos a 140 millas por hora (mph) en su ruta hacia Florida, según el boletín de las 11:00 p.m. del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC).
El centro de Dorian se encuentra en la latitud 25.5 norte, longitud 71.4 oeste y se mueve hacia el oeste-noroeste a una velocidad de 10 mph.
"Se pronostica fortalecimiento adicional, y se anticipa que Dorian permanezca un huracán intenso extremamente peligroso mientras que se mueva cerca del noroeste de las Bahamas y se acerque la península de la Florida temprano la semana que viene", reza el boletín.
Se espera que Dorian toque tierra en la península de Florida en la tarde del lunes.
Más temprano, el presidente Donald Trump aseguró que su administración está lista para responder a la emergencia por el huracán, que se perfila como uno de los más poderosos en impactar Florida.
SIGAN CONSTRUYENDO EN MADERA,....AHORA ESTAN "K-GAOS",....NO APRENDIERON UN KRJO CON EL HURACAN CATEGORÍA 5 ANDREW A PRINCIPIOS DE LOS AÑOS 90s,...LOS PNDJOS SIGUEN CONTRUYENDO CASAS EN MADERA POR CULPA DE UN MALDITO CÓDIGO DE CONSTRUCION YA OBSOLETO Y ANTICUADO,...CADA VEZ QUE LLEGA UN PODEROSO HURACÁN CATEGORÍA,...PONE A CORRER A LOS RESIDENTES DE LA FLORIDA ,..PA" TODOS LADOS ,...COMO CUCARACHAS CUANDO LES HECHAN FLY SPRAY,..,...HEY UN MOMENTO,...MI APLICACION NUEVA,.."EL DETECTOR DE PNDJOS",...ME ESTA AVISANDO QUÉ SE ACERCA UNO,...NO AHORA ME ESTA AVISANDO QUE SON VARIOS ,..PNDJOS,...LOS QUE ESTÁN MERODEANDO,...Y SE APRESTAN A COMENTAR EN ESTE FORO,.....ES UNA MARAVILLA ESTA APLICACIÓN,..DETECTA PNDJOS A LA PRIMERA,....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
