El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para dos municipios del área metropolitana debido a las fuertes lluvias y ráfagas de vientos que afectan la zona.

La advertencia para los pueblos de Bayamón y Toa Baja está vigente hasta las 4:30 p.m. de hoy.

Según el informe del SNM, el radar Doppler detectó fuertes lluvias que provocarán inundaciones en el área bajo advertencia. Se espera que la lluvia continúe durante las próximas dos horas.

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

o sea van hacer algunas lloviznas

