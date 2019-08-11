El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para dos municipios del área metropolitana debido a las fuertes lluvias y ráfagas de vientos que afectan la zona.
La advertencia para los pueblos de Bayamón y Toa Baja está vigente hasta las 4:30 p.m. de hoy.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. Until | Hasta… 4:30 PM AST AUG 11. #prwx pic.twitter.com/KWkM3xXIMe— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 11, 2019
Según el informe del SNM, el radar Doppler detectó fuertes lluvias que provocarán inundaciones en el área bajo advertencia. Se espera que la lluvia continúe durante las próximas dos horas.
(1) Comentarios
o sea van hacer algunas lloviznas
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.