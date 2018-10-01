El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta tarde una advertencia de inundaciones para seis municipios debido a fuertes lluvias y tronadas que afectan la región.
La advertencia está vigente hasta las 3:30 p.m. de hoy, para Canóvanas, Río Grande, Villalba, Coamo, Salinas y Juana Díaz.
Según el informe, el radar Doppler “detectó fuertes lluvias que provocarán inundaciones urbanas y de pequeños riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia”.
Villalba, Coamo, Salinas, Juana Díaz: Flood advisory in effect until 3:30 pm due to heavy rain causing urban and small stream flooding. Adv. de inundaciones en efecto hasta las 3:30 pm debido a lluvia fuerte causando inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos. #prwx pic.twitter.com/nLkbkMb2YR— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 1, 2018
Canóvanas, Río Grande: Flood advisory in effect until 3:30 pm. Advertencia de inundaciones en efecto hasta las 3:30 pm. #prwx pic.twitter.com/ViMldeNVIi— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 1, 2018
