El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) emitió esta mañana una advertencia de inundaciones para varios municipios del sur debido a fuertes lluvias que afectan la región.
La misma está en efecto hasta las 8:45 a.m. Arroyo, Guayama, Maunabo, Salinas, Santa Isabel y Patillas.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. Until | Hasta… 8:45 PM AST SEP 26. #prwx pic.twitter.com/vdeolAgMGU— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 26, 2019
Según el informe del SNM, el radar Doppler detectó fuertes lluvias que provocarán inundaciones en el área bajo advertencia.
