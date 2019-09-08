El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM por sus siglas en inglés) emitió en la tarde de hoy una advertencia de inundaciones repentinas para el oeste de la Isla efectiva hasta las 5:30 p.m. debido a lluvias fuertes con tronadas que causarán inundaciones en áreas urbanas.
Los pueblos son Añasco, Lares, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez, San Sebastián, San German y Hormigueros.
Strong thunderstorms will continue to affect western interior of PR. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this activity.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 8, 2019
Tronadas fuertes continuarán afectando el oeste interior de PR. Vientos en exceso de 30 mph son posibles con esta actividad. #prwx pic.twitter.com/cCdFqpOr6Q
De igual forma, los pueblos de San Juan, Guaynabo y Bayamón tienen advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 5:15 p.m.
Según el SNM tronadas fuertes continuarán afectando el oeste interior de Puerto Rico. “Vientos en exceso de 30 mph son posibles con esta actividad”.
