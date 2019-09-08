Screenshot 2019-09-08 14.55.39.png

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM por sus siglas en inglés) emitió en la tarde de hoy una advertencia de inundaciones repentinas para el oeste de la Isla efectiva hasta las 5:30 p.m. debido a lluvias fuertes con tronadas que causarán inundaciones en áreas urbanas.

Los pueblos son Añasco, Lares, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez, San Sebastián, San German y Hormigueros.

De igual forma, los pueblos de San Juan, Guaynabo y Bayamón tienen advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 5:15 p.m.

Según el SNM tronadas fuertes continuarán afectando el oeste interior de Puerto Rico. “Vientos en exceso de 30 mph son posibles con esta actividad”.

