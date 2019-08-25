El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó en su boletín de las 5:00 a.m. que la tormenta tropical Dorian se mantiene con vientos de 40mph.
Dorian continúa moviéndose hacia al oeste a razón de 13 mph y se espera su fortalecimiento en los próximos días.
El centro de Dorian está ubicado cerca de la latitud 11 norte, longitud 51.6 oeste.
Los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical son de 25 mph.
Se espera su paso por las Antillas Menores el miércoles. Ya se emitió una vigilancia de tormenta tropical para la isla de Barbados.
