La Guardia Costera y personal del Departamento de Recursos Naturales y Ambientales (DRNA) están socorriendo a un velero en aguas de Culebra, por donde esta tarde pasará el huracán Dorian esta tarde.
Así lo informó el secretario de Seguridad Pública, Elmer Román, quien no dio detalles de la emergencia.
El sistema se mueve hacia el oeste, hacia Culebra, donde pasará en un par de horas, aunque ya se sienten los vientos y lluvias, indicó el director de Meteorología, Roberto García.
Dorian dejará mucha lluvia sobre la Isla, hasta diez pulgadas en algunos sectores.
