onda tropical

Una onda tropical con un potencial de desarrollo de 30 por ciento en los próximos cinco días, se mueve al oeste de África, informó el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan. 

"Algún desarrollo de este sistema es posible temprano en la semana entrante a través del Atlántico tropical este y central", se informó. 

A corto plazo, en las próximas 48 horas, no tiene probabilidad de desarrollo. 

En este momento es incierto conocer si esta onda tendrá algún impacto en Puerto Rico, por la lejanía del sistema. 

La temporada de huracanes es entre junio y noviembre. 

