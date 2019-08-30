Una onda tropical con un potencial de desarrollo de 30 por ciento en los próximos cinco días, se mueve al oeste de África, informó el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan.
"Algún desarrollo de este sistema es posible temprano en la semana entrante a través del Atlántico tropical este y central", se informó.
A corto plazo, en las próximas 48 horas, no tiene probabilidad de desarrollo.
A tropical wave is moving westward from the coast of África.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 30, 2019
Formation chance through 5 days is low...30 percent.
Una onda tropical se esta moviendo al oeste de África.
Probabilidad de desarrollo en 5 días es bajo...30 porciento.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/rspoWGbWko
En este momento es incierto conocer si esta onda tendrá algún impacto en Puerto Rico, por la lejanía del sistema.
La temporada de huracanes es entre junio y noviembre.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.