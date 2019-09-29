Inundaciones

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió un aviso de inundaciones repentinas para el municipio de Naguabo debido a que el río Blanco salió de su cauce e inunda la carretera PR-31. El aviso está vigente hasta las 6:30 de la tarde de hoy. 

Asimismo, informó que cinco municipios están bajo advertencia de inundaciones ante los fuertes aguaceros que afectan la región.  

La advertencia para los municipios de San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Loíza, Carolina y Canóvanas está vigente hasta las 5:15 p.m. 

Según el informe, las lluvias provocarán inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.