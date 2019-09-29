El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió un aviso de inundaciones repentinas para el municipio de Naguabo debido a que el río Blanco salió de su cauce e inunda la carretera PR-31. El aviso está vigente hasta las 6:30 de la tarde de hoy.
Asimismo, informó que cinco municipios están bajo advertencia de inundaciones ante los fuertes aguaceros que afectan la región.
La advertencia para los municipios de San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Loíza, Carolina y Canóvanas está vigente hasta las 5:15 p.m.
Según el informe, las lluvias provocarán inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. Until | Hasta… 5:15 PM AST SEP 29. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/VCNVZR0dbx— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 29, 2019
