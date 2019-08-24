Depresión 5.PNG

>Captura de pantalla 

Según el reporte de las 11:00 de la mañana, emitido por el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH), la onda tropical con ruta hacia el Caribe se convirtió hoy, sábado, en la depresión tropical número cinco. 

Se espera que durante esta noche o mañana, domingo, se convierta en una tormenta tropical. 

Al momento, posee vientos máximos sostenidos de 35 millas por hora y se desplaza hacia el oeste a 12 m.p.h. Localizada cerca de la latitud 10.4 norte y longitud 47.9 oeste. 

Pendientes a elvocero.com para ampliación de esta nota. 

 
 

