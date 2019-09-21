Un nuevo récord de temperatura alta de 95 grados fue establecido hoy en San Juan, así lo informó el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM).
El SNM añadió que este récord rompe con el de 94 grados establecido en 1999 y 1981 para este mismo día.
A record warm temperature of 95 degrees was recorded at San Juan. This breaks the old record for this date of 94 degrees set in 1999 & 1981. Un récord de temperatura alta de 95 grados fue establecida hoy en San Juan. Esto rompe el récord de 94 grados en 1999 y 1981. #prwx #usviwx— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 21, 2019
