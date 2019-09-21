SOL.jpg

Archivo / EL VOCERO 

Un nuevo récord de temperatura alta de 95 grados fue establecido hoy en San Juan, así lo informó el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM). 

El SNM añadió que este récord rompe con el de 94 grados establecido en 1999 y 1981 para este mismo día. 

