Tormenta Fernand
NOAA

La tormenta tropical Fernand se formó en el Golfo de México, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).

Con vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora (mph), el sistema atmosférico se mueve en dirección hacia la costa noreste de México.

El gobierno de México ha emitido un aviso de tormenta tropical para la costa del noreste, ante la posibilidad de que Fernand pase cerca o sobre la costa tarde el miércoles.

"Se pronostica algún fortalecimiento antes que entre a tierra", reza el boletín del NHC.

La formación de Fernand se da mientras el devastador huracán Dorian se mueve sobre las Bahamas hacia el noroeste a 5 mph, según el más reciente boletín.

Al menos cinco personas han muerto a causa del ciclón, según cifras oficiales. Se estima que el número podría aumentar, debido al catastrófico impacto del huracán que se debilitó a categoría 2.

