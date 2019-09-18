Jerry
La tormenta tropical Jerry se formó esta madrugada en el Atlántico, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés). 

Según el boletín de las 5:00 a.m., el fenómeno se encuentra en la latitud 14.1 grados norte y longitud 47.7 grados oeste.

Además, tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 45 millas por hora (mph) y se mueve al oeste noroeste a 13 mph. 

Se espera que Jerry gane fuerza de huracán en la madrugada de este viernes.

Asimismo, se informó que pasaría a unas 200 millas al norte de la Isla el próximo sábado.

Al momento, no hay vigilancias ni avisos en efecto para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes. 

Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la información más actualizada sobre esta tormenta tropical.

