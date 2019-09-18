La tormenta tropical Jerry se formó esta madrugada en el Atlántico, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
Según el boletín de las 5:00 a.m., el fenómeno se encuentra en la latitud 14.1 grados norte y longitud 47.7 grados oeste.
Además, tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 45 millas por hora (mph) y se mueve al oeste noroeste a 13 mph.
5:00 AM AST Advisory | Advertencia #4: Tropical Storm | Tormenta Tropical Jerry. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/mPaupVUdxk— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 18, 2019
Se espera que Jerry gane fuerza de huracán en la madrugada de este viernes.
Asimismo, se informó que pasaría a unas 200 millas al norte de la Isla el próximo sábado.
Al momento, no hay vigilancias ni avisos en efecto para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes.
Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la información más actualizada sobre esta tormenta tropical.
