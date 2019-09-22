La tormenta tropical Karen se formó esta madrugada al alcanzar vientos de 40 millas por hora (mph), informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
Según el boletín de las 8:00 a.m., el fenómeno se encuentra en la latitud 11.9 grados norte y en la longitud 60.9 grados oeste.
Asimismo, se mueve al oeste noroeste a nueve mph.
8 AM AST: TROPICAL STORM KAREN | TORMENTA TROPICAL KAREN.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/3ZTMKlWEQS— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2019
Se espera que el fenómeno atmosférico, que actualmente está pasando justo al norte de Tobago, entre en algún punto cerca de la Isla el martes en la tarde.
