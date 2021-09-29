La tormenta tropical Víctor se ha formado sobre el Atlántico tropical oriental a unas 540 millas al sur de las islas de Cabo Verde.
El sistema tiene vientos máximos de unas 40 millas por horas (mph) y se desplaza hacia el noroeste a 13 mph, según las autoridades.
Tropical Storm #Victor, the 20th named storm of the 2021 NATL hurricane season, has formed in the E Atlantic, passing well S of the Cabo Verde Islands. Strengthening is forecast over the next several days as the system moves WNW to NW away from land.https://t.co/vDiwOin3AO pic.twitter.com/FyDwrfQNTn— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2021
Los meteorólogos esperan que Víctor se fortalezca en los próximos días hasta convertirse en huracán el viernes.
Hasta el momento, no hay advertencias ni avisos costeros.
Tropical Storm #Victor has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic - the 20th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season. Only the 2020 season has had more named storm formations by September 29. 2020 had 23 Atlantic named storm formations by this date. pic.twitter.com/fcGCDwgavI— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 29, 2021
Víctor es la vigésima tormenta con nombre de la temporada de huracanes del Atlántico de este año. El año 2020 es el único en el que se han formado 20 tormentas con nombre hasta el 29 de septiembre, según un tweet del investigador de huracanes de la Universidad Estatal de Colorado, Phil Klotzbach.