tormenta tropical victor.PNG

Tormenta tropical Víctor

 National Hurricane Center

La tormenta tropical Víctor se ha formado sobre el Atlántico tropical oriental a unas 540 millas al sur de las islas de Cabo Verde.

El sistema tiene vientos máximos de unas 40 millas por horas (mph) y se desplaza hacia el noroeste a 13 mph, según las autoridades.

Los meteorólogos esperan que Víctor se fortalezca en los próximos días hasta convertirse en huracán el viernes.

Hasta el momento, no hay advertencias ni avisos costeros.

Víctor es la vigésima tormenta con nombre de la temporada de huracanes del Atlántico de este año. El año 2020 es el único en el que se han formado 20 tormentas con nombre hasta el 29 de septiembre, según un tweet del investigador de huracanes de la Universidad Estatal de Colorado, Phil Klotzbach.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In