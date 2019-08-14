calor
EL VOCERO / Archivo

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología informó que el récord de calor registrado ayer en San Juan igualó al establecido en 1981.

“Temperatura máxima de 93 grados empata con el récord del año 1981 observado para un día como hoy”, reveló la agencia meteorológica.

De otro lado, se indicó que un riesgo bajo a moderado de corrientes marinas prevalecerá a través de las playas locales para hoy.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.