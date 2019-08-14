El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología informó que el récord de calor registrado ayer en San Juan igualó al establecido en 1981.
“Temperatura máxima de 93 grados empata con el récord del año 1981 observado para un día como hoy”, reveló la agencia meteorológica.
2:06 PM AST - San Juan, PR | High temperature record of 93 degrees ties the old record from 1981 that was observed a day like today.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 13, 2019
Temperatura máxima de 93 grados empata con el récord del año 1981 observado para un día como hoy. #prwx pic.twitter.com/G2hfR1Vd4b
De otro lado, se indicó que un riesgo bajo a moderado de corrientes marinas prevalecerá a través de las playas locales para hoy.
