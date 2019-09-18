Una vigilancia de tormenta tropical está en efecto para tres islas de las Antillas Menores ante el paso cercano de la tormenta tropical Jerry, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
Esta vigilancia significa que condiciones de tormenta tropical son posibles dentro del área bajo vigilancia, generalmente dentro de 48 horas.
La vigilancia aplica a St. Maarten, St. Martin y St. Barthelemy.
El boletín de las 5:00 de la tarde ubica a Jerry en la latitud 15.0 norte, longitud 50.5 oeste con vientos sostenidos de 60 millas por hora (mph). Se traslada a 15 mph.
Jerry podría llegar a su punto más cercano a Puerto Rico el sábado, cuando se ubique a 170 millas de Fajardo. Según el boletín más reciente, la Isla se encuentra fuera del cono de incertidumbre.
