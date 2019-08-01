La competencia urbana Icon Vral, que busca a una nueva estrella de la música urbana, iniciará el 8 de septiembre a través de Mega TV, desde el Teatro Ambassador, de Santurce.
Durante la primera fase de audiciones, participaron 528 personas, hombres y mujeres, entre los 16 y 38 años.
Las eliminatorias, continuarán hoy en la discoteca Maui y mañana viernes, en discoteca Krazy Fire Lounge.
En preámbulo al inicio del programa, que se extenderá por 12 semanas, los 14 finalistas se presentarán el próximo sábado, 11 de agosto, en el Mega Fest, en Bahía Urbana.
El ganador o ganadora recibirá un contrato de manejo y sobre $25,000 en premios.
BASURA!
