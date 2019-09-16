silvia navarro
La actriz de telenovelas Silvia Navarro confirmó hoy su amor hacia otra mujer otra mujer. 

Navarro, quien tiene un hijo producto de su relación con su expareja, Gerardo Casanova, compartió hoy la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram. 

“Ella es @karbailando y nos amamos”, escribió la actriz bajo la imagen que subió a Instagram. 

Ella es @karbailando y nos amamos 🤙🏻

La actriz de "Mi corazón es tuyo" y "Cuando seas mía" no afirmó ni negó ninguna de las especulaciones en torno a la fotografía.

