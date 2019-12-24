El pasado viernes el actor Matt McGorry fue arrestado en Washington D.C. mientras participaba de una protesta por el cambio climático.
“El pasado viernes fui arrestado en Washington D.C., junto a otras 100 personas en un acto de desobediencia civil”, escribió McGorry en su cuenta de Instagram.
This past Friday, I was arrested in Washington D.C. along with several hundred other people in an act of civil disobedience (watch my last post for more explanation). This mass action was a part of @firedrillfriday , led by @janefonda , who was inspired by the words of @gretathunberg as she called for all of us to act as if our house was on fire because in reality, it is. The truth is, we have a quickly closing gap to hugely transform our economy and our social structures to avoid irreversible climate catastrophe. I firmly believe that the #GreenNewDeal has the most potential that I have seen to fix this (as far as large-scale policy shifts go), while simultaneously creating big shifts towards racial, gender, and economic justice. I come to this work rooted in my practice of anti-racism and feminism, with the recognition that Indigenous, Black, and Brown people (both in the U.S. and in the Global South and elsewhere) are the hardest hit by all of the effects of climate change (look at Flint, Standing Rock, etc), with MANY poor white people being hugely affected as well. And that this damage is mostly caused by big corporations who operate with a colonialist mindset of profit at all costs. The issues are all linked, and so the solutions must be as well. # Was proud to be in community with my partner at @weinspirejustice , @jlovecalderon , who also put her body on the line and got arrested. And appreciation for everyone who showed up, including those not listed here! @gloriasteinem @revdrbarber @aijenp @annie_leonard @doloreshuerta @rosannaarquette @eveensler @lauraflanders @caseyrosewilson # There’s much more to say and to learn. Please follow some of these important activists & orgs to continue this work, and for a deep dive, read “On Fire: The Burning Case For A Green New Deal” by Naomi Klein (look back a few posts to read some key excerpts in my post about it!). @sunrisemvt @favianna1 @amazonfrontlines @amazonwatch @land_is_life @autumn.peltier @littlemissflint @helenagualinga @burnoo_rodd @israhirsi @jeromefosterii @xiyebeara @jamie_s_margolin
“Creo firmemente que el #GreenNewDeal tiene el mayor potencial que he visto para solucionar esto (en lo que respecta a los cambios de políticas a gran escala), al tiempo que crea grandes cambios hacia la justicia racial, de género y económica”, añadió el actor.
La protesta en la que fueron arrestado cerca de 137 personas era liderada por Jane Fonda, que se ha caracterizado por ser voz de muchas causas sociales en el país americano. En ese mismo día, Fonda celebraba sus 82 años y terminó arrestada.