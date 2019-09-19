El cantante de género urbano Ozuna, interpretó anoche dos temas, junto a unos de los finalistas del programa de NBC America's Got Talent.
Benicio Bryant y Juan Carlos Ozuna, nombre del pila del artista, cantaron Baila, baila, baila y Taki, taki en el programa final de la temporada 14 del show de talento.
Bryant quedó en quinto lugar.
Mira el vídeo de la presentación aquí:
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.