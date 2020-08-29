Obit-Chadwick Boseman
Chris Pizzello/ AP

Los protagonistas de la saga de Marvel, Avengers, publicaron ayer mensajes de despedida para el actor Chadwick Boseman, que falleció ayer tras padecer de cáncer de colon por cuatro años. 

Mira aquí los mensajes que dedicaron cada uno de los actores que interpretan al grupo de superhéroes. 

Thor- Chris Hemsworth 

Capitán América- Chris Evans 

Captain Marvel- Brie Larson 

Star-Lord- Chris Patt 

View this post on Instagram

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Spiderman- Tom Holland 

