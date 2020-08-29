Los protagonistas de la saga de Marvel, Avengers, publicaron ayer mensajes de despedida para el actor Chadwick Boseman, que falleció ayer tras padecer de cáncer de colon por cuatro años.
Mira aquí los mensajes que dedicaron cada uno de los actores que interpretan al grupo de superhéroes.
Thor- Chris Hemsworth
Capitán América- Chris Evans
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Captain Marvel- Brie Larson
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Star-Lord- Chris Patt
Spiderman- Tom Holland