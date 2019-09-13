El 18 de septiembre Bad Bunny regresará al programa The Tonight Show, de Jimmy Fallon, y esta vez acompañado de Residente, para estrenar en vivo el sencillo Bellacoso.
Fue el mismo René Pérez Joglar, nombre de pila de Residente, quien dio a conocer el junte de Vega Baja y Trujillo Alto en televisión, en su cuenta de Instagram.
En julio, lanzaron su nueva colaboración musical.
El tema es descrito como una fusión de generaciones, que regresa a René Pérez a sus orígenes musicales, mientras que el Conejo Malo, demuestra las razones de su constante ascenso y vigencia.
