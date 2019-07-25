El concierto de Anthony Santos “El Mayimbe” y Toño Rosario en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico fue cancelado.
El show estaba pautado para el 16 de agosto.
El productor Félix Cabrera informó que para la devolución del dinero por los boletos adquiridos debe presentar el recibo de compra en las instalaciones del Coliseo de Puerto Rico en Hato Rey.
Pueden llamar al 787-294-0001, o acceder a Ticketpop.com.
(3) Comentarios
Definitivamente no venden, no sigan intentando.[alien]
Esas Raja e Leñas Aqui No Venden...
Si pepe, solo se habían vendido 23 taquillas y ahora también es culpa de tricky.
