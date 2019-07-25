El concierto de Anthony Santos “El Mayimbe” y Toño Rosario en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico fue cancelado.

El show estaba pautado para el 16 de agosto.

El productor Félix Cabrera informó que para la devolución del dinero por los boletos adquiridos debe presentar el recibo de compra en las instalaciones del Coliseo de Puerto Rico en Hato Rey.

Pueden llamar al 787-294-0001, o acceder a Ticketpop.com.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(3) Comentarios

ay bendito, no te cubre
Irma Toro Perez

Definitivamente no venden, no sigan intentando.[alien]

Report Add Reply
Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Esas Raja e Leñas Aqui No Venden...

Report Add Reply
gardosh37
Gardosh El viejo

Si pepe, solo se habían vendido 23 taquillas y ahora también es culpa de tricky.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.