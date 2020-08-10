People-Pratt-Schwarzenegger
Jordan Strauss/ AP

LOS ÁNGELES — Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger dicen que están “más que emocionados” y “extremadamente bendecidos” con la llegada de su primera hija.

El actor de “Avengers”, de 41 años, y la escritora de libros infantiles, de 30, anunciaron el lunes el nacimiento de su hija Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt en un comunicado conjunto publicado en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

El post incluye una foto de las manos de ambos padres y su bebita y un par de versos de la Biblia, incluyendo el salmo 126:3: “El Señor ha hecho grandes cosas por nosotros, y eso nos llena de alegría”.

Pratt también tiene un hijo de 7 años con su primera esposa, Anna Faris.

La bebé es nieta de Arnold Schwarzenegger y Maria Shriver.

