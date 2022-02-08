Llegó el momento de celebrar a Hollywood y sus apuestas cinematográficas.
Durante la mañana de hoy se dio a conocer las nominaciones a la 94.ª entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, que se llevarán a cabo el 27 de marzo.
Y el boricua Lin-Manuel Miranda recibió su segunda nominación, esta vez en la categoría de Canción original por el tema “Dos oruguitas” de la película animada de Disney, “Encanto”.
El tema es interpretado por el cantante colombiano, Sebastián Yatra.
En esta categoría, Miranda compite con los siguientes temas: “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell; y “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.
La primera nominación del dramaturgo fue en el 2017 con el tema “How Far I’ll Go” de la película animada, “Moana”.
So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (@questlove! @ArianaDeBose! @paulgtazewell! more!) but I woke up all of Washington Heights for @germaine_franco & Garfield & our #TickTickBoomMovie editors @MyronKerstein and Andy Weisblum! Grateful grateful grateful! -LMM— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 8, 2022
Asimismo, la película “Encanto” se encuentra nominada en la categoría de Cinta animada.
Conoce la lista de nominados
Mejor película: "Belfast", "CODA", "Don't Look Up", "Drive My Car", "Dune", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "West Side Story".
Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"; Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story".
Actor: Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"; Will Smith, "King Richard"; Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of McBeth".
Actriz: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Penélope Cruz, "Madres paralelas"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer".
Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"; J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"; Kodi Smit-McFee, "The Power of the Dog".
Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Judi Dench, "Belfast"; Kristen Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard".
Cinematografía: "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "The Tragedy of McBeth", "West Side Story".
Guion adaptado: "CODA", "Drive My Car", "Dune", "The Lost Daughter", "The Power of the Dog".
Guion original: "Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "The Worst Person in the World".
Música original: "Don't Look Up", Nicholas Britell; "Dune", Hans Zimmer; "Encanto", Germaine Franco; "Madres paralelas", Alberto Iglesias; "The Power of the Dog", Johnny Greenwood.
Diseño de vestuario: "Cruella", "Cyrano", "Dune", "Nighmare Alley", Luis Sequeira; "West Side Story".
Efectos visuales: "Dune", "Free Guy", "No Time to Die", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "Spider Man: No Way Home".
Cortometraje: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run", "The Dress", "The Long Goodbye", "On My Mind", "Please Hold".
Cortometraje animado: "Affairs of the Art", "Bestia", "Boxballet", "Robin Robin", "The Windshield Wiper".
Cortometraje documental: "Audible", "Lead Me Home", "The Queen of Basketball", "Three Songs for Benazir", "When We Were Bullies".
Largometraje documental: "Ascension", "Attica", "Flee", "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)", "Writing with Fire".
Largometraje internacional: "Drive My Car" (Japón), "Flee" (Dinamarca), "The Hand of God" (Italia), "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bután), "The Worst Person in the World" (Noruega).
Edición: "Don't Look Up", "Dune", "King Richard", "The Power of the Dog", "Tick, Tick... Boom!".
Cinta animada: "Encanto", "Flee", "Luca", "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines", "Raya and the Last Dragon".
Diseño de producción: "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "The Tragedy of McBeth", "West Side Story".
Maquillaje y peinado: "Coming 2 America", "Cruella", Dune", "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", "House of Gucci".
Sonido: "Belfast", "Dune", "No Time to Die", "The Power of the Dog", "West Side Story".
Por segundo año consecutivo, los Oscar se desarrollarán durante la pandemia. El complejo industrial de fiestas, galas y pequeñas estatuillas de oro conocido como "temporada de premios" se ha vuelto en gran parte virtual, lo que ha restado parte de su habitual zumbido a la temporada.