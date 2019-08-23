Miley Cyrus

La cantante y actriz estadounidense, Miley Cyrus negó rontundamente las especulaciones sobre alegada infidelidad hacia su todavía esposo, el actor de Hollywood Liam Hemsworth.

En la tarde del miércoles, Hemsworth solicitó oficialmente el divorcio,

Tras días de posibles motivos de ruptura la intérprete de Wrecking Ball rompió el silencio a través de Instagram y Twitter.

“Puedo admitir muchas cosas, pero me niego a admitir que mi matrimonio terminó por engañar. Liam y yo hemos estado juntos durante una década. Lo he dicho antes y sigue siendo cierto, amo a Liam y siempre lo haré”, lee parte del escrito de la cantante.

