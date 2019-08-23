La cantante y actriz estadounidense, Miley Cyrus negó rontundamente las especulaciones sobre alegada infidelidad hacia su todavía esposo, el actor de Hollywood Liam Hemsworth.
En la tarde del miércoles, Hemsworth solicitó oficialmente el divorcio,
Tras días de posibles motivos de ruptura la intérprete de Wrecking Ball rompió el silencio a través de Instagram y Twitter.
“Puedo admitir muchas cosas, pero me niego a admitir que mi matrimonio terminó por engañar. Liam y yo hemos estado juntos durante una década. Lo he dicho antes y sigue siendo cierto, amo a Liam y siempre lo haré”, lee parte del escrito de la cantante.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.