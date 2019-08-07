Conductora de TV se disculpa por comentario sobre latinos

NUEVA YORK — Una conductora de televisión estadounidense pidió disculpas por decir que el presidente Donald Trump "está hablando de exterminar a los latinos".
Nicolle Wallace, del canal MSNBC, tuiteó ayer que el comentario que hizo en su programa el día anterior fue un error no intencional y que se arrepentía de haberlo hecho.
Wallace había respondido a un comentario del columnista de USA Today Raul Reyes, quien estaba invitado al programa. Reyes había señalado que Trump tilda a la inmigración ilegal de infestación y que la táctica usual contra algo así es intentar exterminarla.
Wallace fue directora de comunicaciones para el expresidente George W. Bush y ha sido una férrea crítica de Trump.
