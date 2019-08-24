El periodista de Telenoticias, Walter Soto León no pudo contener sus lágrimas luego de entrevistar para un reportaje especial a los familiares de Arellys Mercado Ríos, quien fue asesinada el pasado domingo en Fajardo.
“Es la segunda vez que me pasa que no puedo evitar llorar como si fuera uno de ellos”, expresó el periodista durante una entrevista con Dando Candela.
“Son momentos difíciles, por más experiencia que tenga el aspecto humano está ahí, está latente y aflora en esos momentos”, contó conmovido Soto León.
El móvil del crimen fue un teléfono celular.
