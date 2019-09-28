El artista urbano Daddy Yankee, anunció hoy que la cuarta y "última" función de su gira Con Calma Pal' Choli, será el domingo 8 de diciembre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
"Ten cuida’o con el pirata del Caribe, mañana tienen a escoger, en mi ultima aparición. #concalmapalcholi @pinarecords1 que tú opinas ? #daddyyankee 🇵🇷", escribió el exponente urbano en su cuenta de Instagram.
Miles de personas pernoctaron anoche en las afueras del Coliseo para lograr comprar boletos para la función del próximo 7 de diciembre.
Cabe destacar, que las funciones del 5 y 6 de diciembre fueron vendidas en su totalidad a las pocas horas de comenzar las pre ventas y venta general.
