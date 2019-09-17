El cantante de género urbano Daddy Yankee tendrá una segunda función de su concierto Con Calma, cuyo primer espectáculo fue sold out a una hora de comenzar la pre venta.
El productor Rafy Pina anunció en su cuenta de Instagram que la segunda función sería el 6 de diciembre.
Además, aseguró que sería la última. "No lo cojan con calma que no hay otra", expresó Pina.
La venta de boletos será a partir de las 11:59 de la noche de hoy.
La función del 5 de diciembre fue vendida en su totalidad a una hora de abrir la pre venta, exclusiva para los clientes de AT&T.
