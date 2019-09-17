El cantante de música urbana Daddy Yankee logró vender en menos de una hora todos los boletos de la preventa para su concierto que se llevará a cabo el próximo 5 de diciembre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, en Hato Rey.
Así lo informaron el propio intérprete de Dura y su productor Raphy Pina.
“WOW. En menos de una hora #soldout Gracias. Gracias”, (sic.) escribió el artista en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Por su parte, Pina aseguró que “en la historia de Puerto Rico nadie había vendido un evento en preventa en un día. Hoy Daddy Yankee logró en menos de una hora…Felicidades”.
Me pregunto, ¿cuantos de los que asistirán tienen la tarjeta del PAN?
Tranquilo chencho que no te van a quitar la tuya. jiji
