El exponente de música urbana Daddy Yankee se presentará en concierto el jueves, 5 de diciembre de 2019 en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
Así lo informó DJ Luian durante una de sus intervenciones en el Reggaetón White Concert celebrado anoche.
La preventa de boletos será el martes, 17 de septiembre de 2019 desde las 12:00 a.m. hasta las 11:00 p.m. a través de la página web www.spritetelleva.com
