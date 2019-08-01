La Asociación de la Distrofia Muscular (MDA) celebra el 25 aniversario de BCool, campaña de recaudación de fondos en beneficio de los 3,400 amigos-pacientes con distrofia muscular, ALS y enfermedades neuromusculares relacionadas, que atienden.
Camisas, polos y una gorra de edición limitada, ya están a la venta, en ruta al día BCool, el 27 de septiembre.
En las tiendas Kókomo, Tibbi y Actualite hay piezas a la venta, mientras que los grupos que deseen unirse, pueden llamar al 787-751-4088 para registrar sus lugares de trabajo, escuelas, asociaciones, familias, etc.
