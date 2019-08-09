La tercera temporada de la serie Glow, estrenó hoy en Netflix.
Al igual que las pasadas entregas, sigue las aventuras del circuito de luchadoras de Glow (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) en la década del 1980 y es protagonizada por Allison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron y Geena Davis.
En esta ocasión, las chicas llevan su espectáculo a Las Vegas, en donde comienzan una residencia. Ahora, cada una debe lidiar con lo positivo y negativo de vivir y trabajar en la Ciudad del pecado.
Esta temporada consiste de diez episodios.
Vea la video reseña.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.