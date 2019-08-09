Glow

Las chicas se trasladan a Las Vegas en esta ocasión. >Suministrada

La tercera temporada de la serie Glow, estrenó hoy en Netflix.

Al igual que las pasadas entregas, sigue las aventuras del circuito de luchadoras de Glow (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) en la década del 1980 y es protagonizada por Allison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron y Geena Davis.

En esta ocasión, las chicas llevan su espectáculo a Las Vegas, en donde comienzan una residencia. Ahora, cada una debe lidiar con lo positivo y negativo de vivir y trabajar en la Ciudad del pecado.

Esta temporada consiste de diez episodios.

Vea la video reseña.

