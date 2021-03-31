The Unholy

The Unholy estrena mañana en cines. >Suministrada

Godzilla vs Kong/En esta cuarta película del universo cinematográfico llamado “MonsterVerse”, Godzilla y King Kong se enfrentan en una épica batalla. Situada cinco años después de los eventos de Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Kong y sus protectores buscan su verdadero hogar, mientras que Godzilla ataca a la humanidad por razones desconocidas. Protagonizada por Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown y Eiza González, estrena hoy en cines y HBO Max.

#GodzillaVsKong In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31.

*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the next epic adventure in Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse, directed by Adam Wingard.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” “The Little Drummer Girl”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Joker,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), with Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun,” “The Hateful Eight”).

Wingard (“The Guest,” “You’re Next”) directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Kong: Skull Island”), story by Terry Rossio (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Ben Seresin (“The Mummy,” “World War Z”), production designers Owen Paterson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Godzilla”) and Thomas S. Hammock (“Blair Witch”), editor Josh Schaeffer (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), costume designer Ann Foley (“Skyscraper”) and visual effects supervisor John “DJ” DesJardin (upcoming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”).

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The film will be released nationwide in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX on March 31, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. It is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.

The Unholy/Película de horror sobrenatural basada en la novela Shrine (1983) de James Herbert. Se centra en una niña con discapacidad auditiva que es visitada por la Virgen María y recobra la audición, puede hablar y curar enfermos. Pero, cuando la gente acude en masa a presenciar sus milagros, comienzan a desarrollarse acontecimientos aterradores. La cinta estrena mañana en cines.

The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. The Unholy is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, written for the screen and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and is based upon James Herbert’s best-selling book Shrine.

Made for Love/Serie de comedia basada en la novela del mismo nombre de Alissa Nutting, sobre una mujer que escapa de su matrimonio, pero descubre que su esposo le instaló un dispositivo de rastreo de alta tecnología. Protagonizada por Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano y Billy Magnussen. Estrena mañana en HBO Max.

Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Streaming April 1 on HBO Max.

Cowboy Concrete/Drama protagonizado por Idris Elba y Tucker Tooley, basado en la novela Ghetto Cowboy de Greg Neri. Trata sobre un joven de 15 años de Detroit, quien es enviado por su madre a vivir con su padre a Filadelfia, donde aprende sobre los vaqueros urbanos locales. Estrena el viernes en Netflix.

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s (Idris Elba) vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by G.Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by Ricky Staub and co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford "Method Man" Smith. On Netflix April 2.

Concrete Cowboy | Official Trailer | Netflix

