Liam Hemsworth le desea a su esposa Miley Cyrus "nada más que salud y felicidad” días después de que un representante de la cantante anunció la separación de la pareja.
Hemsworth publicó el lunes en Instagram un mensaje en el que confirmó la separación y dijo que no hará comentarios a “ningún periodista o medio”.
View this post on Instagram
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
Un representante de Cyrus dijo que la pareja decidió que lo mejor era separarse mientras ambos se enfocan “en ellos mismos y en sus carreras” a menos de un año de casados.
Hemsworth, quien estelarizó las películas de "The Hunger Games" (“Los juegos del hambre”), y Cyrus han sido pareja sentimental de manera intermitente por más de una década. Se casaron en diciembre.
El representante dijo que ambos seguirán siendo los “padres dedicados de todos los animales que comparten”.
(1) Comentarios
LE PASO COMO AL QUE MATO LA MUJER EN CAGUAS YA QUE A ESTE AL IGUAL QUE EL DE CAGUAS LO DEJARON POR UNA MUJER.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.