Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus 'nothing but health'
Charles Sykes

Liam Hemsworth le desea a su esposa Miley Cyrus "nada más que salud y felicidad” días después de que un representante de la cantante anunció la separación de la pareja.

Hemsworth publicó el lunes en Instagram un mensaje en el que confirmó la separación y dijo que no hará comentarios a “ningún periodista o medio”.

Un representante de Cyrus dijo que la pareja decidió que lo mejor era separarse mientras ambos se enfocan “en ellos mismos y en sus carreras” a menos de un año de casados.

Hemsworth, quien estelarizó las películas de "The Hunger Games" (“Los juegos del hambre”), y Cyrus han sido pareja sentimental de manera intermitente por más de una década. Se casaron en diciembre.

El representante dijo que ambos seguirán siendo los “padres dedicados de todos los animales que comparten”.

(1) Comentarios

Maduro
Irma Cerame

LE PASO COMO AL QUE MATO LA MUJER EN CAGUAS YA QUE A ESTE AL IGUAL QUE EL DE CAGUAS LO DEJARON POR UNA MUJER.

Report Add Reply

