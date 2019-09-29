Victoria Espinosa y Luis Maisonet

El artista tenía 95 años. >Archivo/ EL VOCERO

El artista Luis Maisonet Crespo, falleció hoy a los 95 años y a poco más de dos meses del deceso de su esposa, la directora teatral Victoria Espinosa, confirmó su hijo a EL VOCERO

Maisonet Crespo fue director, camarógrafo y artista y destacó igualmente en teatro, así como en la realización de películas de la DIVEDCO (División de Educación de la Comunidad) durante la Generación del 50 en Puerto Rico.

A Maisonet y Espinosa le fue dedicado el año pasado el 59no Festival de Teatro Puertorriqueño.

