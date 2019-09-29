El artista Luis Maisonet Crespo, falleció hoy a los 95 años y a poco más de dos meses del deceso de su esposa, la directora teatral Victoria Espinosa, confirmó su hijo a EL VOCERO.
Maisonet Crespo fue director, camarógrafo y artista y destacó igualmente en teatro, así como en la realización de películas de la DIVEDCO (División de Educación de la Comunidad) durante la Generación del 50 en Puerto Rico.
A Maisonet y Espinosa le fue dedicado el año pasado el 59no Festival de Teatro Puertorriqueño.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.