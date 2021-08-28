“SE TE NOTA” OUT NOW EVERYWHERE: http://lelepons.lnk.to/SeTeNota
LYRICS:
Si hay rumba no quiero más ná
Yo lo que vine fue a pasarla bien
Cuál es el plan
Que yo me activo
Dímelo qué lo qué
Qué tú quieres conmigo
Que suene el Dembow
Viene agresivo
Pero te advierto que dejé el corazón en la casa
No es la primera vez que esto me pasa
Tu actitud lo he visto muchas veces
Por más que disimule ya lo sé sé sé
Se te nota que quieres de mi boca
Cuida’o que si te toca
No va a querer parar iai iai
Se te nota qué estás pasa’o de copas
Cuida’o que te equivocas (Ey el Guaynaa Bichi, Lele Pons)
Y no te dejo probar iai iai
Lo qué tu me diga I obey
Pero esta noche yo no ando lonely
Ando con el motherf**g Toby
De pasajero que yo conduzco
Comiéndome un vasito de molusco
Mándame el pin de tu corazón que yo lo busco
Se se le nota
Ma mamasota
Como lo mueve esa muchachota
Menea que se empalaga
Sacude que se empelota
Y es que yo lo sé bebé sé
Se me nota que quiero de tu boca
Si es que tú me provocas
Y me pones a temblar iar iar
Se te nota que bailando te alocas
Yo sé que te sofoca mi manera de perriar iar iar
Stop ahí no te pases de la raya
Tranquilito si no quieres que me vaya
Te me puedes pegar
Pero te advierto que dejé el corazón en la casa
No es la primera vez que esto me pasa
Tu actitud lo he visto muchas veces
Por más que disimule ya lo sé sé sé
Se te nota que quieres de mi boca
Cuida’o que si te toca
No va querer parar iai iai
Se te nota que bailando te alocas
Yo sé que te sofoca mi manera de perriar iar iar
Nobeat music
Yeah
Lele Pons
Y Tú
Mi chichi
El Guaynaa Bichi
Mi guaynabichi
Lele Pons & Guaynaa - Se Te Nota (Official Music Video)