Lele Pons y Guaynaa

La pareja durante la celebración de sus ocho meses de relación. 

 >Instagram

Hace ocho meses Lele Pons y Guaynaa confirmaron su relación y hoy, sábado, anunciaron en redes sociales que se compraron una casa juntos.

“Nueva casa, nueva vida”, publicó el boricua con una imagen junto a la artista venezolana frente a su nueva propiedad.

“Se viene una etapa maravillosa amor, que rico que sea contigo. Te amo!!!!”, añadió Guaynaa en la publicación que hizo Lele en su perfil.

Recientemente, en entrevista con EL VOCERO, Lele adelantó que ya estaba en planes de mudarse junto a Guaynaa para buscar equilibrar su vida personal con su carrera artística.

“Me gustaría hacer un futuro con él, ya me voy a mudar con él en una casa. Vamos a vivir juntos, después de ahí no sé lo que va a pasar. Pero me gustaría formar una familia con él en el futuro”, aseveró Lele a este medio.

De igual manera, Guaynaa aseguró a este diario que vive "amando a Lele, amando a la vida, a la familia".

Hace unas semanas, la también sobrina política del boricua Chayanne, dio mucho de que hablar en redes sociales al relatar todo lo que tuvo que hacer para que Guaynaa se enamorara de ella.

