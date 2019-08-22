Lauren Arboleda, ganadora de la segunda edición de MasterChef Latino, se convirtió en madre por segunda vez.
La colombiana dio a conocer a través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram el nacimiento del nuevo miembro de la familia, junto a su esposo y su hijo mayor. El pequeño fue nombrado Simon.
Y así antes de lo esperado nació mi mini MasterChef y nos volvimos una familia de 6 👩🍳🚴♂️🐒🐒🐶🐶💗Infinitamente agradecida con Dios, la vida, el universo por tantas bendiciones y alegrías juntas. No puedo con tanto amor en mi corazón 💗 Te amamos Simon Camargo💗—————-And just like that, my mini MasterChef was born and we became a family of 6 👩🍳🚴♂️🐒🐒🐶🐶💗 can’t thank enough God, life and the universe for so many blessings. My heart is so so so so big right now! We love you Simon Camargo 💗 @mclatinotv
Antes del alumbramiento, publicó el libro de recetas dirigido a mujeres embarazadas, Pregnancy from the Heart.
Arboleda, de 28 años, se impuso en la final de MasterChef Latino a John Pardo y el borimex Javier Seañez.
