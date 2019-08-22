MasterChef Latino ganadora

Se impuso a John y Javier en la final de la competencia culinaria. >Suministrada

Lauren Arboleda, ganadora de la segunda edición de MasterChef Latino, se convirtió en madre por segunda vez.

La colombiana dio a conocer a través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram el nacimiento del nuevo miembro de la familia, junto a su esposo y su hijo mayor. El pequeño fue nombrado Simon.

Antes del alumbramiento, publicó el libro de recetas dirigido a mujeres embarazadas, Pregnancy from the Heart.

Arboleda, de 28 años, se impuso en la final de MasterChef Latino a John Pardo y el borimex Javier Seañez.

