El cantante de reggaetón, Guaynaa sorprendió el pasado miércoles a su novia, la locutora Jacky Fontánez durante el primer aniversario de su programa radial, Whatsup 94 y en medio de la transmisión radial irrumpió a la cabina acompañado de un grupo de mariachis.

El romántico momento fue captado en video y Fontánez lo compartió con sus seguidores en sus redes sociales.

La joven pareja ha demostrado desde el comienzo de su relación apoyo mutuo y admiración por sus respectivos trabajos.

(1) Comentarios

Chencho Matabestias
Chencho Matapuerco

Y esto es noticia? Este periodico se está poniendo como PH

Report Add Reply

