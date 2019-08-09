El cantante de reggaetón, Guaynaa sorprendió el pasado miércoles a su novia, la locutora Jacky Fontánez durante el primer aniversario de su programa radial, Whatsup 94 y en medio de la transmisión radial irrumpió a la cabina acompañado de un grupo de mariachis.
El romántico momento fue captado en video y Fontánez lo compartió con sus seguidores en sus redes sociales.
La joven pareja ha demostrado desde el comienzo de su relación apoyo mutuo y admiración por sus respectivos trabajos.
(1) Comentarios
Y esto es noticia? Este periodico se está poniendo como PH
