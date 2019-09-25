El hijo de la presentadora Alexandra Fuentes, Adrián Bernier, sorprendió hoy con su habilidad para interpretar el tema Me quedo, de Daddy Yankee.
El debut musical del hijo mayor de Fuentes y el expolítico, David Bernier, ocurrió hoy en un vídeo publicado en Facebook.
La familia hizo un sketch en el que Miranda solicitó ir al concierto de Pedro Capó que se celebrará este fin de semana y ante el cuestionamiento de su mamá cantó tres de sus más populares temas.
Luego, Adrián intervino y pidió también ir al concierto del Big Boss. Para demostrar que era un verdadero fan, cantó la canción de la vieja escuela Daddy Yankee.
(2) Comentarios
GRAN MIERDA APRENDIO EL NENE,....EL ASQUEROSO Y SUCIO REGUETTON ESE,...EN VEZ DE ENSEÑARLE APTITUDES PARA QUE APRENDA A TOCAR UNA GUITARRA O UN PIANO,.....MIRE .Y QUE EL GENERO URBANO DESACREDITADO ESE,....QUE BARBARIDAD!,...KRJO
Su papito es bello bello bello y su mamita es brillante inteligentisima brillante y el nenito es un artista natural
SI PEPE!! jaaaaa! jaaaaaaaaaaaaa! jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
